Lisa Vanderpump Says Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Feud Is ‘Difficult’

Vanderpump wants Doute to “evolve a little more.” The restaurateur told Us exclusively that she’s tired of going “around and around in circles” with the reality star. “It’s difficult. It’s challenging to be on reality television,” LVP dished. “But yeah, some you just kind of gel with and some, you don’t. She kind of always made everything more complicated for me, which wasn’t easy, when somebody is working with you.”