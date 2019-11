Ramona Singer Says Sonja Morgan Is ‘Struggling’

Ramona Singer talked about her friendship with Sonja Morgan during the Real Housewives of New York panel on Friday. “We’re doing well, Sonja is in a little bit of a difficult place,” she revealed. “She has a lot of things that she’s overwhelmed with and she’s struggling a little bit. And we’re all there to support her. And I love Sonja, she has a heart of gold. She has a laugh that’s infectious. She’s very special to me.”