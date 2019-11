Will Kelly Dodd Invite Vicki Gunvalson to Her Wedding?

Kelly Dodd stood and clapped once for Vicki Gunvalson when she came out after the rest of the RHOC cast during the WWHL panel. There was an empty space next Dodd on the couch but Gunvalson chose to sit between Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. Judge and Gunvalson applauded when Cohen mentioned Dodd’s engagement to Rick Leventhal. When Cohen asked if she’d invite her castmates to her wedding, Dodd replied, “I don’t know.”