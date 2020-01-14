Celebrity Bromances

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars have known each other for years, but working on the Oscar-nominated film really brought their bromance to the forefront. During his 2020 Golden Globes’ acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Pitt showed DiCaprio some love, calling him his “partner in crime.” He then gushed about “LDC” in his January 2020 speech, saying that “he’s an all-star. He’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you man.” He added: “I thank you, still,” before joking about his costar’s role in Titanic saying, “I would have shared the raft.”