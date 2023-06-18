Kourtney Kardashian may have the kind of jet-setting lifestyle some can only dream of, but there’s no need to be green with envy — when you can be green with her favorite matcha-based product instead.

Over the past year, the Kardashians star, 44 — who shares three children with ex Scott Disick — wed husband Travis Barker in three different ceremonies all across the world. (The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in April 2022 before making it legal at a Santa Barbara courthouse the following month. In June 2022, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, jetted off to the Italian Riviera to celebrate with a blowout bash in Portofino.) On top of her fast-paced personal life, Kardashian also launched her vitamin brand, Lemme, and filmed three seasons of the family’s Hulu show — plus a wedding special.

To aid with the need for such stamina, the California native swears by Magic Mind’s matcha-based energy shot. Matcha “contains 130x the antioxidants as regular green tea,” according to the brand’s website.

The company itself “was designed for a long-term boost in energy, cognition, and stress management — it’s not just a fleeting charge up,” Magic Mind’s site reads, promising that its users will “start to feel the full effects after taking it consistently for five days, with continued improvement through day 10.”

If you’re looking for more of a “kick back and relax” vibe, however, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has you covered. The Isn’t It Romantic star, 40, also knows a thing or two about being a working mom — she and husband Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti in January 2022 — and she chooses to indulge with a sweet (and savory!) treat on occasion. Priyanka partnered with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn for Priyanka’s Mumbai Nights blend, which is vegan and made with Indian spices — a delectable snack sure to add pizzazz to any A-list party (or a solo night in).

