Everything Cameron Diaz Benji Madden Have Said About Their Relationship

Best Decision She’s Ever Made

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband,” Diaz told InStyle in August 2019. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50 period. All the time.”

She continued: “I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls-t. It’s really refreshing. I’m grateful for him.”