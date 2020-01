No One Compares

While Cohen wanted to discuss Diaz’s famous exes, including Justin Timberlake, Matt Dillon and Alex Rodriguez,the Other Woman actress said “no one compares” to Madden.

“Everything else just washes and slips away,” she explained in April 2016. “You realize, ‘Oh, right, this is what the real thing is. This is what real love is. This is what real commitment and devotion is. This is the person you build your life with.’ … And I know that this is special.”