Jennifer Garner, Paul Rudd and More Celebrities Who Fell in Love With Non-Famous People: Photos

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Another shot at love! The Wild actress told Elle magazine in January 2012 that the CAA agent came to her rescue when they first met. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me,” she said. “Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.'” The line worked: The couple went on to marry in March 2011 and welcome son Tennessee in September 2012. Witherspoon shares custody of daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

