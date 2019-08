Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Fairy-tale ending! After divorcing Nick Lachey in 2006, the singer went on to marry the former NFL player in July 2014. They welcomed daughter Maxwell in May 2012, son Ace in June 2013 and daughter Birdie in March 2019. “Eric is the best. Being married, for me, it defines so much more than even having kids,” the fashion mogul told Access Hollywood in September 2014. “I feel sexier as a wife and a mom!”