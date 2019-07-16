Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

After meeting on the set of Spears’ 2016 video for “Slumber Party,” for which Asghari was her love interest, the model broke the ice with the princess of pop by joking with her when she introduced herself between takes. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’” he recounted. “I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.” Asghari did give Spears’ his digits, however, and she called him for a sushi date after later finding his note in her handbag.