Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley

Gordon-Levitt hinted to Howard Stern in 2013 that he and McCauley, with whom he shares two kids, met through mutual friends. “I have a girlfriend but I tend not to really like to talk about it in public,” the 500 Days of Summer actor said at the time. “She is not in show business.” He wed the Robotics CEO one year later in December 2014.