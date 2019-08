Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro

Undergaro, who said his “I dos” to the former E! coanchor in a live, on-air ceremony on New Year’s Eve in 2017, was by Menounos’ side long before her rise to fame — she told Yahoo in December 2018 that “it was love at first sight” when she met her man as a 19-year-old college student. Two decades later, they got engaged.