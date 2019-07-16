Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Barroso opened up about her fateful meeting with the Martian star to Vogue Australia in May 2018. “I was working as a bartender in South Beach [Miami] and he was shooting a movie there and the crew ended up in the bar one Saturday night,” she said. “So I put him to work with me! … He had trained as a bartender for a film years before, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because, of course, everyone wanted to go and see him. So it turned into a really fun night and then 15 years later here we are!” Damon and Barroso share four daughters.