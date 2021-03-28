Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger — 9 Years and Counting

Us confirmed in July 2011 that Shriver filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years after Schwarzenegger admitted to cheating on his wife more than 10 years prior with their housekeeper Mildred Baena. The couple announced their separation in May 2011 after the Terminator actor confessed to fathering a child with Baena during their affair. Shriver and Schwarzenegger, who share four children, Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher, have yet to finalize their divorce.