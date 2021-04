Richard Gere and Carey Lowell — 3 Years

The Pretty Woman star split from Lowell in September 2013 after 11 years of marriage. The duo, who share son Homer, resolved custody issues early on, but didn’t finalized their legal separation until October 2016. Gere moved on with Alejandra Silva, whom he married in April 2018. The pair welcomed their first child, son Alexander, in February 2019.