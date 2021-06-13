Pics

Celebrity Family Members Who Worked Together: Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight, Will Smith and Jaden Smith and More

By
Dave Franco and James Franco Celebrity Family Members Who Worked Together
 Justina Mintz/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
16
5 / 16
podcast

Dave Franco and James Franco

The brother duo appeared in The Disaster Artist together in 2017.

Back to top