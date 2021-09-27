Inbar Lavi Marries Dan Bar Shira

Netflix’s Lucifer showed Lavi’s character, Eve, tie the knot when season 6 dropped on September 10, and the actress had a real-life wedding just days later. Lavi married her businessman beau in their native Israel on September 13. The bride wore three custom dresses created by designer Daniella Hajaj throughout the night.

“We literally crafted it on my body from scratch. It was amazing,” Lavi told Brides. “We started pulling out strings and tying up ribbons until we found the design we all loved. It was so creative and free, which happens to be the spirit of the wedding.”