Just Married Celebrity Weddings of 2021: See Which Stars Tied the Knot By Us Weekly Staff April 16, 2021 Courtesy Raven Gates/Instagram 12 1 / 12 Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Bachelor in Paradise alum, who got engaged in June 2019, tied the knot on April 16. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News