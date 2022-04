December 2009

The Two and a Half Men alum was arrested on Christmas morning on suspicion of domestic abuse after Mueller claimed that he threatened her with a knife during a fight.

Sheen was charged with two felonies, including second-degree assault and menacing and a misdemeanor of criminal mischief. He was later sentenced to 30 days in a drug rehab center, 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management.