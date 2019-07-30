Love Lives Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Joint Spa Day in L.A.: See the Photos By Nicole Briese July 29, 2019 MEGA 5 6 / 5 In Stride Pratt and Schwarzenegger were in sync while walking down the street with their matching coffee drinks. Back to top More News Our Favorite Spanx Jeans That Feel Like Leggings Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Our Favorite Leggings Are Seriously Marked Down in the Nordstrom Sale This Is Our Favorite Moto Jacket in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — and It Comes in Two Colors More News