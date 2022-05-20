Top 5

Stories

Photos

Cole and Dylan Sprouse Through the Years: From ‘Big Daddy’ to ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ and Beyond

By
Cole and Dylan Sprouse
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
19
14 / 19
podcast

TV Romance

Cole dated his Riverdale costar Reinhart on and off from 2017 to 2020. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2020, confirming the breakup. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Back to top