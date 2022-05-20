TV Romance

Cole dated his Riverdale costar Reinhart on and off from 2017 to 2020. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2020, confirming the breakup. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”