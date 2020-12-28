He’s back! Colton Underwood returned to Instagram nearly two months after deleting all of his posts.

“Hope everyone had a great holiday! Mine was spent with family,” the former Bachelor, 28, captioned six photos from his low-key Christmas via Instagram Stories on Monday, December 28. “Missed y’all.”

Underwood wiped his account clean in the beginning of November after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph dropped the temporary restraining order that she had filed against him two months prior.

“The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns,” the former football player said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

The former couple met on season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019, and announced their split in May. While they said at the time that they would remain friends, their breakup became hostile once Randolph, 25, accused Underwood of harassment.

In court documents obtained by Us in September, the graduate student claimed that the Bachelorette alum had placed a tracking device on her car, showed up uninvited to her apartment and her parents’ house and pretended to have a stalker in text messages that he anonymously sent her. After Randolph was granted the restraining order, which prohibited Underwood from contacting and coming within 100 yards of her, she also filed a police report against him. She ultimately called off the investigation.

“Colton was absolutely in love with Cassie,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “It was clear she did not feel the same way about him, which, of course, upset him. It was really hard for him.”

Bachelor host Chris Harrison called the drama “heartbreaking” at the time, telling E! News, “It’s tough to read [the news] as a friend and a companion to both of these people, and I know them both intimately. It was very difficult to hear, and I feel terrible about it, and I wish them both well.”

Randolph, for her part, has been active on Instagram through it all, most recently posting that she “spent Christmas Day with the fam attempting to build an elaborate sand castle” in her native California.

Scroll down to see the photos that Underwood shared on Monday!