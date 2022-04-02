Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

One month before Barker popped the question, he and Kardashian made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs in September 2021. During the outing, they packed on the PDA for the cameras, kissing and even stopping to touch their tongues together. Throughout the night, the pair hung out with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, even posing for some risqué photos together in the bathroom. “I think [MGK’s] drummer is super hot,” the Poosh founder joked while introducing the rapper’s performance with Barker during the show.