Love Lives

Demi Lovato Shares Steamy Photos With ‘Indescribable’ Boyfriend Max Ehrich on His 29th Birthday

By
Demi Lovato Shares Steamy Photos With Boyfriend Max Ehrich on His 29th Birthday
 Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram
7
7 / 7

Peace and Quiet

Ehrich took a nap while another one of Lovato’s dogs sat nearby.

Back to top