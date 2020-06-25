Love Lives

Demi Lovato Shares Steamy Photos With ‘Indescribable’ Boyfriend Max Ehrich on His 29th Birthday

By
Demi Lovato Shares Steamy Photos With Boyfriend Max Ehrich on His 29th Birthday 8
 Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram
7
1 / 7

Smooches

The Under the Dome alum leaned over to give his girlfriend a kiss in the water.

Back to top