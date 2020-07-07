Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Her Own Words

A Sober Celebration

“[My sobriety anniversary] means so much to me because I feel like the day that I got sober was the day that I actually started living and so I like to call myself five years old,” the “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner said during an April 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, one month after her five-year anniversary of being sober. “I’ve decided to be open about my story and share everything that I’ve been through because it helps others. And I’ve had several people come up to me and say, ‘Hey, my dad got sober because you did.’ or ‘I got sober because you did.’ And it just is so meaningful and impactful to me that I wouldn’t change it for the world.”