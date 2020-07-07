Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Her Own Words

Feeling Alone

Lovato explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that an eating disorder relapse and being abandoned by her former team led to her 2018 relapse. “I asked for help and I didn’t receive the help that I needed. So I was stuck in this unhappy position. Here I am sober and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?’” she said in March 2020. “Ultimately, I made the decisions that got me to where I am today. It was my actions that put me in the position that I’m in.”