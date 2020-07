Struggles With Sobriety

Lovato released a powerful song in June 2018 about her addiction, and revealed that she had relapsed after more than six years of sobriety. “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human,” she sings.