The Disney Days

A decade after Lovato first opened up about her struggles with addition, she revealed it was “too soon” for her to be giving interviews.

“I came out of the experience with the choice of talking about my struggles or my journey with the possibility of helping people, or keeping my mouth shut and going back to Disney Channel. And I was like that doesn’t feel authentic to me. So I chose to tell my story,” she told Bustle in July 2020. “And I had this, like, savior complex, where I thought, ‘Oh, I made this pact with God when I was young and now I have to save people.’”