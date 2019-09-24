On Her Sexual Assault

Moore revealed that her mother brought her to bars as a teenager. When she was 15 years old, she came home to find a man waiting for her.

“I have blotted out the exact sequence of events — the details that led from me opening the front door, to wondering if my mother had given him a key, to feeling trapped in my own home with a man three times my age and twice my size, to him raping me,” she wrote. “I had nobody to protect me.”

After the man returned to their home to help her and her mother move, he told Moore that her mother was paid money for permission to have sex with her: “How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?”