November 2021

During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Ratajkowski reflected on what her past dating history has taught her. “It’s a strange thing but famous men who’ve pursued me, I’m always like, ‘Oh god,’” she shared. “Actors [are] a very specific type of dude [and] something about it just doesn’t work for me. I don’t want to feel like a prize in any way. I just want to have a nice relationship where it feels equal.”