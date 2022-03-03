Getting Honest

“What I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and bad decision that I made and everything that I was making myself feel guilty for lead to me being married and me being a wife,” Hailey explained in an interview for the Hillsong YouTube channel in May 2020. “But I think in the beginning, especially for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn’t done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it’s just A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we’ve done but it doesn’t have to define who we are, and it didn’t have to define me in my relationship.”