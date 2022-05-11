Fans Accuse Gomez of Throwing Shade at Hailey

On May 10, Gomez shared a TikTok video of her skincare routine that some fans assumed was her way of making fun of a video that Hailey posted earlier that day.

“Wait … is she tryna make fun of you know who,” one commenter wrote. The “Bad Liar” singer took to the comments section to assure her followers that she had not been throwing shade.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.” The Wizards of Waverly Place alum later disabled comments on the video.