On Their Bond Over Music

“Joe and I really love sad songs. We’ve always bonded over music,” Swift explained during an Apple Music interview after Folklore’s sister album, Evermore, dropped in December 2020. “I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes. And he’s always the person who’s showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs or whatever. But yeah, ‘Champagne Problems,’ that was one of my favorite bridges to write. I really love a bridge where you tell the full story in the bridge, like, you really shift gears in that bridge.”