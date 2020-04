Coparenting Goals

Bruce and Demi did everything in their power to give their daughters a positive and nurturing childhood and the hard work they did to keep the family strong was not lost on Rumer. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact,” she told Larry King in March 2015.