One Big Happy Family

When the Twelve Monkeys star renewed his vows with Heming to celebrate their 10th anniversary in March 2019, the couple “wouldn’t do it without” Demi there. “She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” Heming told Us. “I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there.”