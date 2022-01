Lori Loughlin

The When Calls the Heart alum was married to Michael R. Burns from 1989 to 1996. Before finalizing her divorce from Burns, Loughlin found love with designer Giannulli, whom she met in 1995. The duo eloped two days before Thanksgiving in November 1997.

Loughlin and Giannulli share two daughters: Bella, born in September 1998, and Olivia Jade, born in September 1999.