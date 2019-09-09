Love Lives Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Come Close to Public Debut at NYFW Event: Pics By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos 10 hours ago Matt Baron/Shutterstock 4 5 / 4 Best Buds Gigi kept close to Bella, who split from The Weeknd in August after four years of dating. Back to top More News Here’s the Go-To Spray Elle Macpherson Loves for Perfect Hair Throughout the Seasons Flash Sale! Get 75% Off Our Favorite Comfy Heels for One Day Only! We Found the 15 Best Acne-Fighting Products That’ll Show Serious Results More News