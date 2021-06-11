Love Lives Gwen Stefani Sips Wine During Her Bridal Shower: ‘I’m Getting Married!’ By Sophia Vilensky 33 seconds ago Courtesy Gwen Stefani/Instagram 6 1 / 6 The Blushing Bride Stefani put a fun filter on as she explained the reason for the celebration to her fans. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News How He Built a Digital Marketing Empire With GR0 and Changed the SEO Game Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News