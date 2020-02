2010

Styles auditioned for season 7 of The X Factor UK in 2010 with Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” He made it to the next round but was subsequently eliminated. Then, Cowell decided to give Styles a second chance and grouped him with Horan, Payne, Tomlinson and Malik to form One Direction. The band almost instantly became an international sensation and finished the singing competition in third place.