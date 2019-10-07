October Bliss

Burton gushed about Morgan in a lengthy Instagram caption after revealing they secretly tied the knot during a “private” and “magical” ceremony. (She also denied reports that they wed in 2014.)

“Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community,” she wrote. “From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years.”