Falling Fast W/ Jeffrey Dean

After leaving One Tree Hill in 2007, she bought a one-way ticket to Paris but first took one last trip to L.A. and went out with Danneel and Jensen Ackles. That night, they set her up with Jeffrey: “He had bracelets stacked to his elbows and large silver rings on damn near every finger. I leaned into Danneel [and said], ‘Good lord, D. You invited a midlife crisis to dinner.’”

Hours later, they all went back to Jeffrey’s new home and they connected — he even kissed her rib tattoo of Old Betsy when it peaked out of her dress! Two days later, she received a package. “I tore off the seal and out tumbled guidebooks on Paris, Raymond Carver anthologies and a beautiful, red, leather-bound, which Jeffrey had inscribed: ‘Go nuts. Xoxo jdm. Miss your face,’” Hilarie remembers. “There was also a note that read, ‘For someone I just met, I can’t stop thinking about you.'”

A day later, he flew her from Wilmington to New Mexico for a date before her Paris trip. “Jeffrey and I weren’t made for dating. He was the man I was gonna get old and boring with. Instead of late nights out at clubs or wining and dining, at night we’d settle in and watch an episode of Lonesome Dove. We decided that when we had a kid, we’d name him Gus after Robert DuVall’s character,” she writes. “As the credits rolled, Jeffrey turned to me and asked, ‘Do you just want to do this? Do you want to try and have a family?’ We’d known each other less than a month.”

She didn’t go to Paris.