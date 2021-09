Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce in November 2020. Since then, the couple have been in an ongoing legal battle. Shortly after filing for divorce, Erika asked for spousal support and for Tom to pay her legal fees.

The exes were accused of embezzlement and fraud. Erika has denied having any involvement in her estranged husband’s business dealings and they are in the midst of an ongoing bankruptcy case.