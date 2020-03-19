The Sussexes

Us Weekly confirmed on March 17 that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son, Archie, are observing the quarantine at their new home in Canada. “They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told Us. The couple also released a statement about the global crisis on their Instagram account, writing in part, “We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us.”

Harry, for his part, announced on March 19 that his annual Invictus Games would be postponed from May 2020 to sometime in 2021. “This decision was the most sensible — and the safest — option for all of you, for your families and everybody else involved in these games,” he said in a Twitter video at the time.