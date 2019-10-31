Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Tolbert, 32, revealed at the WE tv Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premiere that Roper “plans her Halloween costumes a year in advance.” The Bachelor alum, 32, shared with Us, “We are going to be Elvis impersonators. We’re all doing one outfit together, and there’s the local ‘trunk-or-treaters,’ and [daughter] Em is just getting to the age where she understands holidays, so I’m excited for her to do it.” As for whether best friend Carly Waddell will be joining them, Roper explained, “Carly is due in November, so she’s in Nashville until she has her baby.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums are parents of daughter Emme, 2, and son Brooks, 3 months.