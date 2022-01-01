Kaia Gerber

The Deep Water star and the model sparked dating rumors in September 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. They confirmed their romance in October 2020 and made it Instagram official the following month.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Gerber told Vogue in her June/July 2021 cover story. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Us confirmed in November 2021 that the couple split after one year of dating.