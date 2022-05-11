1 Year Later

“This week is one year of finding out and being forced to file for divorce,” the actress explained via Instagram in April 2022. “I honestly can’t believe it’s been a year but damn I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come and how strong I have been. Wasn’t easy to do but I’m leaving the past in the past and all the feelings that have held me back today.”

Kramer wanted her followers to know that the same was possible for them and shared a message of hope: “The strength inside of me fires my soul each day and I cry tears of happiness to remember just how far I’ve come. And just how strong I am. And that I’m enough. And so are you. I promise If you’re in a season where you feel like you can’t get up … in one year you will feel stronger.”