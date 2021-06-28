Kid Question

The mother of two told her podcast listeners in June 2021 that she isn’t sure what the future holds for her when it comes to expanding her family. “Maybe if I met The One [I’d have more kids],” Kramer said. “I never thought I would have to have that conversation again. I don’t know. I’ve had miscarriages.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum noted “there was always something happening in my relationship” when she and Caussin found out they were pregnant. “It would be nice to experience it in a healthy and happy way and celebrate it,” she explained. “There was always something behind the scenes that I didn’t know about or I had just found out about, so it would be nice to not have any of that energy and just be like, ‘We’re pregnant!’”