Johnathon Schaech

Kramer started seeing her Prom Night costar in 2008 and the twosome got engaged in 2009. While they exchanged vows in July 2010, Kramer and Schaech announced their breakup in August of that year, calling it quits just 12 days after the ceremony. Their divorce paperwork was finalized in June 2011.

More than a decade after their split, Schaech posted a picture from their nuptials, tweeting, “I had to explain this photo to my son today. I told him I’ve been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother [Julie Soloman].”

Kramer fired back at Schaech, who she referred to as her “friend,” on her podcast. “It bothered me,” she said. “I ended up texting John because he started to continue commenting about how it was a horrible day, and nothing was real about it. And I’m like, can you be nice and not say mean things about me on Twitter?”