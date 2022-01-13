2004

The Cosby Show alum detailed the first time she met Momoa through mutual friends at a jazz club in Los Angeles in 2004. “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Bonet told Porter magazine in an interview published in March 2018. The duo made a pit stop at a café to partake in Guinness and grits, and the rest is history. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do,” she explained. “He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”